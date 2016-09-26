The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie is pregnant with her second child, and we've just learned the baby's sex.
She built up the suspense on the Today show by asking viewers and other anchors to weigh in, Entertainment Tonight reported. Everyone had their own theory: One audience member said it was a boy because she looked beautiful, while another said it was a girl because she wasn't getting sick.
At the end, though, she surveyed the entire audience, which seemed to think it was a boy. And they were right! A banner reading, "It's a boy" flew through the sky on a screen shown on the talk show. Guthrie said her husband, Mike Feldman, already calls the baby his son.
Guthrie has been letting viewers in on her whole pregnancy. She announced on the show in June that she was pregnant, explaining that she wasn't going to the Olympics due to Zika concerns. Fortunately, though, the pregnancy has been going smoothly, and it's heartwarming to see Guthrie's colleagues and fans celebrating with her.
