Savannah Guthrie Announces Pregnancy, Will Skip Olympics Due To Zika Virus

The Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will have to go on without Savannah Guthrie, a familiar face from the Today show. Guthrie, 44, announced her pregnancy this morning on the show, during a round of "burning questions." Seated next to Matt Lauer, Guthrie answered the question, "Are you pregnant?" with a cheerful yes.
She also shared that because of the Zika virus, she will no longer be attending the games.
"I’m not going to be able to go to Rio, so you’ll have to go to beach volleyball without me," she said. But the anchor plans to be back in the game this fall, adding, "I’m looking forward to the campaign season."
NBC had previously said that employees worried about attending the games were fine to skip them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Guthrie is married to Democratic political advisor Michael Feldman, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman.
Mindy Kaling seems to be as excited as Guthrie about her announcement.
Little Vale, however, still needs a little time to adjust. Fortunately she still has several months to get used to the idea of having another baby in the house, since Guthrie is due in December.
Baby Vale's reaction to finding out she's going to be a big sister is priceless! cc: @savannahguthriehttps://t.co/MGudfUsF7M— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 7, 2016
