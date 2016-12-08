If you've ever watched the Teen Choice Awards and chuckled at how bulky (and generally useless) the massive surfboard trophies actually are, and subsequently wondered exactly where the winners store said surfboards...we've got the best news of the day for you. Gossip Girl favorite Leighton Meester is selling one of hers, and the best part is, it's for a great cause.
Meester won two Teen Choice Awards in 2009 and 2010 for Choice TV Actress: Drama, for her role as fashion icon and HBIC Blair Waldorf. Now, Gossip Girl fans can have an awesome piece of memorabilia from the show. Meester is selling her 2009 award on eBay for the low low price of $250, but you'll have to act fast — bidding on the surfboard ends in just a few hours.
The actress is selling her surfboard as well as some of her designer goods and donating 100% of the proceeds to Many Hopes. According to their mission statement, Many Hopes "rescues children from poverty and abuse and raises them with an imagination for justice and the tools to act on it. We educate local children to solve the problems that charity alone cannot."
Meester's surfboard is an affordable (and cool!) way to give back, perhaps making the perfect holiday gift for that Gossip Girl fan in your life. Shipping is definitely a bit steep at $205, but getting to own a piece of 2009 nostalgia for the rest of your life? That's priceless.
