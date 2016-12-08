Justin Bieber Gives Cruz Beckham The Seal Of Approval

Justin Bieber is using the power of Beliebers to help kickstart the career of another young singer, Cruz Beckham. The 11-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham debuted his Christmas single, "If Every Day Was Christmas," and is now being managed by Bieber's own Scooter Braun.
Bieber tweeted out a message congratulating his "little guy" on his debut track. Bieber usually reserves his Twitter solely for self promotion and shoutouts thanking his fans, so this is an especially nice gesture. I guess he remembers what it was like to be a young aspiring talent (although no one can really know what it's like to grow up as one of the Beckham kids).
Love seeing my little guy raising money for the kids. Congrats Cruz. Nice one https://t.co/bnqJRFaqy0— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 8, 2016
I wonder if Bieber has also seen this adorable fireside cover young Beckham did, too? Of course, his parents are his biggest fans and gushed over his first radio play on December 7.
Cruz will be donating all proceeds from the single to a charity, Make Some Noise. Listen to the full track, below.
