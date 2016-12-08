Justin Bieber Gives Cruz Beckham The Seal Of Approval

Not his average morning before school... Proud of my little man with his new Christmas single and also helping children around the UK with the proceeds from this... #ifeverydaywaschristmas @cruzbeckham @AppleMusic @globals_make_some_noise 🎅🏼🎅🏼 smarturl.it/IEDWCi ❤️

A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 7, 2016 at 1:10am PST