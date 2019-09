Justin Bieber Gives Cruz Beckham The Seal Of Approval

Justin Bieber is using the power of Beliebers to help kickstart the career of another young singer, Cruz Beckham. The 11-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham debuted his Christmas single , "If Every Day Was Christmas," and is now being managed by Bieber's own Scooter Braun Bieber tweeted out a message congratulating his "little guy" on his debut track. Bieber usually reserves his Twitter solely for self promotion and shoutouts thanking his fans, so this is an especially nice gesture. I guess he remembers what it was like to be a young aspiring talent (although no one can really know what it's like to grow up as one of the Beckham kids).