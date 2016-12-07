Cruz Beckham Just Released A Christmas Single

Cruz Beckham, the 11-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, has just released his debut single.
"If Every Day Was Christmas" received its first radio play this morning and is now available to stream and download. All proceeds from the single will go to Make Some Noise, a charity that aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.
To help publicize the release, Cruz now has his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Sharing a clip of a choir recording backing vocals for "If Every Day Was Christmas" on Instagram, Victoria Beckham wrote that she feels "super proud" and thanked the single's producer, Rodney Jerkins, who has previously worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and The Spice Girls.
According to the BBC, 11-year-old Cruz is now being managed by Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. If you have a soft spot for Bieber's early music, you might also appreciate the boyish vocals and bouncy pop melodies of "If Every Day Was Christmas."
Joined by dad David for an interview on Capital FM this morning, an enthusiastic Cruz said that the song combines "two of my favorite things: singing and Christmas."
“I'm really proud, he's having fun, he's enjoying it," David added.
"If Every Day Was Christmas" received its first radio play this morning and is now available to stream and download. All proceeds from the single will go to Make Some Noise, a charity that aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.
To help publicize the release, Cruz now has his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Sharing a clip of a choir recording backing vocals for "If Every Day Was Christmas" on Instagram, Victoria Beckham wrote that she feels "super proud" and thanked the single's producer, Rodney Jerkins, who has previously worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and The Spice Girls.
According to the BBC, 11-year-old Cruz is now being managed by Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. If you have a soft spot for Bieber's early music, you might also appreciate the boyish vocals and bouncy pop melodies of "If Every Day Was Christmas."
Joined by dad David for an interview on Capital FM this morning, an enthusiastic Cruz said that the song combines "two of my favorite things: singing and Christmas."
“I'm really proud, he's having fun, he's enjoying it," David added.
Advertisement