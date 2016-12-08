The setup may have been complex, but the sheer joy induced by the result is simple. Chandler shared a video of his coordinated display of holiday cheer on Twitter and it's received tons of praise on since. "I got bored so I synced my Christmas lights to Black Beatles" he captioned the video, which has been favorited over 16,000 times and retweeted over 12,000 times as of Thursday afternoon. Who'd have thought "Black Beatles" would be the song to get Twitter in the holiday spirit? Way to go, Chan.

