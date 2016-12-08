The Mannequin Challenge is a bit passé by now, it's true. But its soundtrack is making the internet rounds again thanks to a bored but clever 17-year-old who synchronized his family's Christmas light display with "Black Beatles."
Chandler W. of Tennessee spent two hours orchestrating the light show set to the breakout Rae Sremmurd hit, he told BuzzFeed. The setup involved “hook[ing] the computer up to the lights in a very complicated array of cords and wires." The teen also explained that he used "a software where you have to [go through] second-by-second in the song and tell the lights when you want them on and when you want them off."
The setup may have been complex, but the sheer joy induced by the result is simple. Chandler shared a video of his coordinated display of holiday cheer on Twitter and it's received tons of praise on since. "I got bored so I synced my Christmas lights to Black Beatles" he captioned the video, which has been favorited over 16,000 times and retweeted over 12,000 times as of Thursday afternoon. Who'd have thought "Black Beatles" would be the song to get Twitter in the holiday spirit? Way to go, Chan.
I got bored so I synced my Christmas lights to Black Beatles pic.twitter.com/vUYlaHHSsN— Chandler Willis (@PeIicans) December 3, 2016
