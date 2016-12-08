Your Favorite Online Shop Now Sells Beauty Products — & They’re Amazing

For years now, Revolve Clothing has been our go-to online-shopping destination for, well, everything. From the velvet Jeffrey Campbell pumps you desperately need to every variation of denim imaginable, this store's got it. Plus, with its fast shipping and easy returns, the site’s status as one of the best e-commerce options around is pretty much unrivaled.
And today, Revolve has officially become all the more irresistible with its launch of #REVOLVEbeauty — and it's as exciting as it sounds. The website now features a treasure trove of must-have products, including every indie brand you love and under-the-radar buys. Now hitting that Add to Cart button after a few glasses of wine just got a lot more dangerous. Fully stocked with makeup, skin care, hair care, tools, nail polish, and bath and body products, the brand-new shop contains just about everything that would make a beauty-lover’s heart sing.
You can finally find your favorite minimalist skin-care brands, the most lust-worthy lipstick shade, all those organic-beauty essentials, and even that cult-favorite Ouai texturizing spray all in the same place. Check out the beauty buys you can snag, ahead.
