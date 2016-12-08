When the Grammy nominations were announced on December 7, no one was surprised to see Beyoncé's name at the top of the list. She is nominated for nine awards, including Best Album of The Year (Lemonade), Best Record of The Year ("Formation"), and even Best Rock Performance ("Don't Hurt Yourself"). But given her recent performance of "Daddy Lessons" during the Country Music Association Awards in November it seemed possible that the performer could straddle four genres (pop, rap, rock, country) and be nominated in a country category as well.
Many assumed Beyoncé just hadn't submitted the song to be considered, because surely it would have made the list. But now The Guardian reports that this was not the case. According to an inside source, she submitted the track for consideration and it was rejected by the Recording Academy's country music committee.
It's shocking to hear the words "rejection" and "Beyoncé" side-by-side, but that's apparently what happened. The site reached out to the academy and her reps, but they haven't responded (and they probably won't). They've officially shook the hive, and should probably run for cover.
@pitchfork @Beyonce I can't fathom Beyonce being rejected for anything. The audacity.— Angela Moorer (@angelamoorer) December 8, 2016
@THR @catchdacurve wait!...why would they do that? pic.twitter.com/oI5w3lQR62— !ll3$t MoUtHnda$oUtH (@Rainbow_Ty) December 8, 2016
@APEntertainment @Beyonce still the most nominated of the night pic.twitter.com/pLHbJSQjF7— Licorice2 (@Liccorice2) December 8, 2016
Other commenters on Twitter are sharing an image that appears to be from the Grammy site and claiming that Beyoncé did not in fact submit "Daddy Lessons." They don't appreciate this besmirchment of her name.
@APEntertainment @Beyonce Beyoncé didn't even submit Daddy Lessons wyd? pic.twitter.com/zAGhttuLZt— ROC B (@rocbeyonce) December 8, 2016
@APEntertainment @AP Too bad it wasn't even submitted. Thanks for playing though. pic.twitter.com/WhWMYpFazL— Briiii :) (@ExquisiteBri) December 8, 2016
