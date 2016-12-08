There's a lot packed into two minutes. We begin with The Rock jumping into a fiery ocean to rescue a lovely lady friend who's unfortunately trapped on an equally fiery boat. Defying all the odds (and the fact that a normal human would definitely get third-degree burns from this), he swiftly brings her to safety. Her immediate response?



"If you want me, you can have me." His response? "Some other time." Okay, then.



But the real drama unfolds when he finds out his lifeguard team is losing funding, and they hire Zac Efron's character, a buff, spray-tanned PR genius with an affinity for Sun-In highlights. When he's actually wearing a shirt, it's very tight, and he also enjoys high socks and sneakers.



He's described as "reckless," and to prove that, he jumps off a moving motorcycle into the water...why? Good question. Maybe because that's what reckless people do when they find themselves around bodies of water?



And then...we have a dead body in the water! Do they investigate? Do they ignore it? The Rock's balls are telling him to look into it. He's got crystal balls, apparently.



There are also bikinis, pink mopeds, a burning helicopter crash, and a bit of Zefron 'tude. All set to the sounds of "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G. You're welcome.



Baywatch will be in theaters on May 19, 2017.

