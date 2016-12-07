It's no secret that grandparents are not the most skilled when it comes to new technology. Or, for that matter, any technology that surpasses the landline.
Consider, exhibit A: the TV remote. Not a smart, Siri-enabled remote — just your standard remote. Search "grandma remote" on Twitter and you'll find that the examples of tech-challenged elderly are many.
Consider, exhibit A: the TV remote. Not a smart, Siri-enabled remote — just your standard remote. Search "grandma remote" on Twitter and you'll find that the examples of tech-challenged elderly are many.
My grandma just tried calling someone with the TiVo remote 🙄— Kyle McQuestion (@kylemcquestion) December 1, 2016
Taught my grandma where the TV Guide button on the remote is today and she is beside herself— Sarah Thomas (@_SarahThomas_) December 1, 2016
My grandma called us over because her remote wasn't working..... pic.twitter.com/ATKwGw1gj4— Jess (@jessthegoodegg) November 26, 2016
Now, some clever grandchildren have taken matters into their own hands. This work of genius has been trending across Twitter: the grandma-fied remote…
My grandmother was complaining about how she couldn't use the remote so I grandma-ified it for her pic.twitter.com/Mv53C2QFgF— Luke Hannon (@goiiboii) November 4, 2016
With some tape and paper you, too, can make your grandma's life immensely easier — and cut down on the number of times you need to help her change the channel. All that matters is labeling the on/off button, noting which channel is PBS, and maybe labeling an evening news channel or two.
Unfortunately, this does not mean that you'll have a say in what you get to watch when you're with her for the holidays. But hey, it's the little achievements that count.
Unfortunately, this does not mean that you'll have a say in what you get to watch when you're with her for the holidays. But hey, it's the little achievements that count.
Advertisement