Imma Let You Finish, But Sephora Just Launched The Best Lip Vault Of All Time

Update: The holidays came early and now you can access the full, newly expanded 40-shade liquid lipstick collection from Sephora. It might cost $375, but the massive vault will have you covered until Kanye runs for president — and lets you mix up your look as often as you feel like it. (We're currently loving the opaque black.) Hurry, we have a gut feeling this will be out of stock very soon.
This story was originally published on December 7, 2016.
We've waxed poetic about Sephora's Cream Lip Stain before. It applies evenly. It lasts so long. It’s the stuff of legend — a makeup unicorn — and only costs $14. Now prepare to have your mind blown, because the liquid lipstick we thought couldn't possibly get any better is about to do just that: The brand has confirmed with us that its famous Cream Lip Stain range is about to grow by an impressive 27 shades.
That’s right: Come January, a full 40-shade range will be available — with a variety of nudes and brights added to the mix. And we’re not the only ones in freakout mode. Devotees on Reddit are just as thrilled. “I FREAKED OUT when I heard,” writes user admiralmittenz. “It's honestly my number-one formula for any lipstick. I can't wait!!”
Even store employees themselves are jazzed. “This makes me not want to quit my job at Sephora,” shares user Jashina. (We're not sure how her manager would feel about that, but we like the honesty.) We’ll be sure to update this story when we hear more, but for now, you’ll find us doing our happy dance — and counting down the days until 2017.
