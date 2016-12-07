Olivia Munn Has A Theory On Alcohol & We Kind Of Agree

Don't expect to see Olivia Munn dancing on tables any time soon. The actress has a strict drinking policy. It's a pretty standard rule, and one that I personally will take into consideration this festive holiday season. Munn cuts herself off after only one (yes, just one, so make it strong) drink, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.
At the premiere of Munn's new movie Office Christmas Party, the source heard the actress joke that she cuts herself off after one drink, "because it’s way more fun to remember everything than to...black out." The joke is obviously a nod the plot of the film, which centers on a wild and crazy holiday party that gets incredibly out of control. It seems Munn doesn't want moviegoers to get the wrong idea about her real-life party lifestyle.
So, good for her for setting some limits for herself. Not to mention that avoiding a holiday hangover from sugary seasonal cocktails sounds ideal. (But in case that does happen to you, because it totally happens, read this.)
