Montreal's Christmas tree measures up at a lackluster 70 feet , not even coming close to meeting its goal. It's also skinny, scraggly, lopsided, sparse, and barely decorated. In fact, the main decor consists of small red Canadian Tire logos. Twitter is not going easy on the Canadian city's choice of holiday centerpiece. People are comparing it, most charmingly, to the Charlie Brown Christmas tree — as well as, slightly less charmingly, a limp erection. Take a look at all the unflattering shots, memes, and insults being doled out by the tree's trolls. But just remember: Thankfully, the tree has no feelings. And ugly Christmas trees could totally be the new ugly Christmas sweaters.