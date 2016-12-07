Nicki Minaj might be celebrating her 34th birthday tomorrow, but she just gave her fans the ultimate surprise — she dropped her mobile game late last night, and fans were also treated to a surprise new song with the download.
Rumors of a Minaj mobile game first surfaced in April when she signed with Glu Mobile, the company behind Kim Kardashian's mega-successful game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and now fans of the rapper can finally create their own rap empire à la Minaj herself.
Called Nicki Minaj: The Empire, the goal of the game is to create fierce enough songs to stake your claim in the rap world. Downloading the game gives you access to Minaj's new song "Ain't Gone Do It."
Minaj also checks her status as a fashion icon:
FULL: Brand new track "Ain't Gone Do It" from "Nicki Minaj: The Empire" mobile app, get it here — https://t.co/tOZdNx2yvM pic.twitter.com/ouJwdb7V4b— Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) December 6, 2016
The mobile game was launched pretty quickly after she made headlines for a controversial Instagram post in which followers accused her of mocking a mentally ill woman. It's available for download now.
