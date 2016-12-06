Nicki Minaj (real name: Onika Maraj) is turning 34, and she's been slaying the rap game since her first album was released nearly seven years ago. Nicki is a trailblazer through and through, known for her signature (and ever-changing) style and her messages about female empowerment and owning your own sexuality. She is perhaps one of the best examples of a strong, fierce female who makes no apologies for being exactly who she is...in her own words, "I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me." And, quite, frankly, that's what we love about her.



Aside from her incredible rap skills and her overall message, Nicki has made it her mission to celebrate her own individuality. While we're always celebrating queen Nicki, she's also made plenty of other celebs bow down in her presence. Everyone from Beyoncé to Britney Spears has showered Nicki with adoration, and who can blame them? She's a total badass, and in honor of her birthday on December 8, it's the perfect time to look at the celebrities who heart Nicki just as much as we do.