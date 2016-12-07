Zooey Deschanel Accuses Former Manager Of Inappropriate Behavior

There's no love lost between Zooey Deschanel and her former management team.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Girl star has accused Seven Summits partner Sarah Jackson of violating her privacy and acting inappropriately while Deschanel was touring with her musical group She & Him. The actress, who is being sued by Seven Summits for unpaid commissions, filed a cross-complaint alleging that she was changing in her dressing room when Jackson barged in with two strangers.
"Jackson brought the two strangers in the dressing room to help further [the manager's] career and to potentially generate revenue for [the firm]," her cross-complaint charges.
Deschanel, who terminated her relationship with the firm in 2013, also claims that she never signed a formal contract that would entitle them to commissions from her work on New Girl or her Hello Giggles site. She further added that Seven Summits would push for producer credits on her work projects, and manipulated her into switching talent agencies.
Seven Summits, meanwhile, maintains it is owed money. Deschanel worked with the firm from 1996 to 2013.
Ultimately, it all sounds like a creepy take on Entourage. Lock those doors, ladies.
