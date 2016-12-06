Election Stress Made My Period Late — & I'm Not The Only One

I won't lie to you, dear reader — the past few weeks have been rough. And I do mean rough. In addition to facing some difficult challenges in my personal life, I — along with the rest of the country — endured the conclusion of Campaign 2016. It wasn't just any presidential election. It was a big, mean, ugly one that ended in a way many of us did not expect or want. But even if you got your way in the end, you can't deny that this one was especially full of stress.



So maybe I shouldn't have been surprised that my period decided to switch things up a bit, too, showing up way later than usual.



And it turns out I'm not the only one dealing with election-related period woes: A quick Twitter search turned up a bunch of other people complaining that their periods were temporarily MIA, thanks to stress leading up to — and following — the presidential election.

