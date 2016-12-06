Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Home Can Now Be Rented For $11,500 A Month

Jessica Alba has come a long way since 2002. Back then, she was starring as Max Guevara in Fox's hit sci-fi drama Dark Angel. She was also living in a mid-century modern Beverly Hill home, which she purchased for $1.1 million. Since then, Alba has founded The Honest Company, valued at $1.7 billion. Thanks to that increased cash flow, she and her family are now living in a much bigger home than they purchased in 2008 for $4.05 million. Though she's moved out, Alba still owns that starter home, and she recently decided to put it up for rent.
Trulia reports that Alba's father is the rental agent for the property, so if you decide to rent it, you'll get an indirect brush with fame. The 2,286-square-foot pad has two bedrooms and comes decorated and furnished by the L.A.-based interior design firm Consort. Think you may want to move in? Well, renting the home will cost $11,500 a month. If you don't have that kind of money, you can see what you're missing, ahead.
