We may have first known Jessica Alba as a badass actress (hello, Sin City!), but these days, the mother of two is more likely to be described as a badass businesswoman. The Honest Company, which she cofounded in 2008, has made her one of the most successful self-made women in America. She is even richer than Beyoncé.
As her life has shifted to resemble the 9-to-5 grind familiar to so many of us, Alba has sought balance with her family and home. In an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, she explained that her day starts out with yoga or spinning and ends with bedtime for her girls. The family also makes a point to get together for dinner whenever possible.
Alba also gave the magazine an intimate look inside the house she shares with her family. While we already knew Alba had great taste in decor, her current space is even more stunning, with a slighty cozier, more family friendly vibe. Like Alba, the house embraces the natural, from gorgeous gardens and outdoor spaces to lots of natural wood and light. Click through to get a glimpse into her totally enviable digs.
