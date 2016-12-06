Jimmy Kimmel & Wife Expecting Baby #2

It turns out that being hired to host the Oscars isn't the most exciting thing to happen to Jimmy Kimmel this week.
During last night's show the late-night host shared some happy baby news. He and wife Molly McNearey are expecting their second child together. Daughter Jane Kimmel is 2, while Kimmel has two grown children, Katie and Kevin, from his first marriage.
"My wife, is hosting a baby inside her body," Kimmel joked to his audience in reference to his Oscars hosting gig. "So that’s what’s coming.
“We got the ultrasound — which is weird because it’s like you’re already spying on the baby — but we asked the technician not to tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl," he added. "Our plan is to let the child decide for itself. We want that to be a surprise, but I have been trying to think of names that would work for a boy or girl. So far, I’ve come up with two: No. 1 Dyson after the vacuum or Gelatin with a J. No? That’s exactly what my wife said.
"So — there’s a lot of exciting stuff going on. Congratulations to me. I’m hosting the Oscars and I had sex. Two things as a teenage boy I never thought would be possible.”
We hope you like dad jokes.
