Oprah Scores Final Interview With Michelle Obama As FLOTUS

Someone at OWN must have had a Newtonian moment when they figured out they could have Oprah Winfrey interview Michelle Obama for her final sitdown as FLOTUS. Oprah's network will team with CBS to produce and air what is sure to be a historic interview, Variety reports.
“First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House — An Oprah Winfrey Special,” will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 19 at 8/7c. OWN will air the special a second time on Dec. 21 at 9/8c.
According to Variety, the special will cover "life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and her eight years as First Lady of the United States, the legacy she’ll leave behind, and her plans for the future."
Sometimes the convergence of factors is almost too obvious. Such is the case with this special. Winfrey and Obama are perhaps the two most influential Black women in America (or, indeed, the world) in this millennium. So to have the pair talking to each other is a slam dunk. The special will surely be bittersweet; it's hard to conceive of a like pairing involving Melania Trump.
We can't wait to watch.
Advertisement