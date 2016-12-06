These Are The Top 10 Songs Americans Play During Sex

Certain sex songs are timeless (we're looking at you, "Pony") and stick around on our playlist of bedroom jams year after year. Then, of course, there are the songs that feel more of-the-moment (you probably weren't dying to get down to "Candy Shop" after 2005). So, as the end of the year approaches, we got to thinking: What is 2016's sex soundtrack?
Thankfully, Spotify answered us with its roundup of America's most popular sex songs. The Weeknd, Jeremih, and Trey Songz all make repeat appearances in the top 10, while Rihanna climbed to the No. 1 spot with one of her lesser-known tracks. But don't worry about "Pony." The bona fide classic is still going strong at No. 10.
Click through to find out the songs Americans got busy to in 2016. And let us know in the comments what you were playing in the bedroom this year.
