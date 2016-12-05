For those of you just joining us, let me welcome everybody to HBO’s wild, wild Westworld. Watch 15 minutes of any given episode and two things become quickly apparent: It’s addictive, and it’s gorgeous.
Set in a futuristic theme park, the Old Western towns and landscapes in the show are so stunning; they’ll make you want to move to Utah faster than you can say “android.” Along with a handful of sets in California, the bulk of the series is filmed in dreamy (but desolate) locations across the Beehive State — many of which you can actually visit.
And now that season 1 has officially wrapped, you might find yourself searching for other frontier-style spots to get your Sweetwater fix. From a scenic byway in Castle Valley to a saloon in Tombstone, read on for 10 places that’ll transport you to Westworld while you await the premiere of season 2.