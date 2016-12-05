Where To Recapture The Magic Of Westworld While You Wait For Season 2

Caroline Biggs
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
For those of you just joining us, let me welcome everybody to HBO’s wild, wild Westworld. Watch 15 minutes of any given episode and two things become quickly apparent: It’s addictive, and it’s gorgeous.
Set in a futuristic theme park, the Old Western towns and landscapes in the show are so stunning; they’ll make you want to move to Utah faster than you can say “android.” Along with a handful of sets in California, the bulk of the series is filmed in dreamy (but desolate) locations across the Beehive State — many of which you can actually visit.
And now that season 1 has officially wrapped, you might find yourself searching for other frontier-style spots to get your Sweetwater fix. From a scenic byway in Castle Valley to a saloon in Tombstone, read on for 10 places that’ll transport you to Westworld while you await the premiere of season 2.

