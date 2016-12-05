Let us introduce you to a new makeup-meets-skin care hybrid: Hello Fab 3-in-1 Superfruit Color Correcting Cushion. First, the obvious: The random spirals of color. It's packed with three common color-correcting pigments: green (to counteract redness), pink (to even out skin tone), and purple (to brighten) — all swirled into one cushion compact. Meaning, of course, that it does the hard work for you. Lazy girls, rejoice.



Naturally, we gave it a go.



For me personally, this bad boy made my a.m. routine 10 times easier. I deal with undereye circles and dull, lackluster skin — and one sweep of this liquid-y goodness zaps my visage back to life, so I can then use less foundation. We also tested it against a complexion prone to redness. Good news: Our volunteer found a significant reduction in spots. Another volunteer with hyperpigmentation showed the least improvement (it's not a concealer, so it doesn't completely cover) — but it did help to diffuse unevenness.