If You Love Burgers & Burritos, Meet The Burgrito

Now, if you're from California, the concept of a burgrito isn't new or exciting, especially since such a thing already exists , albeit with a bun and avocado rather than a tortilla. But for New Yorkers — who seemingly adore mashups like cronuts — this is a pretty big deal."It has its own unique flavor," Darin Laby, Burgrito's co-owner, told DNAinfo , noting that by excluding the beans and rice, it creates a different flavor. He called it "the best of both worlds."The only problem we can see with the burgrito is that it's missing beans and guacamole. Let's face it: Who wants to eat a burrito without them? Surely, a proper burgrito requires these essential elements?We can all judge for ourselves when Burgrito's opens at 173 Fourth Avenue, in Park Slope, next year.