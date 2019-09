The Twist In This Powerful PSA Gave Us Goosebumps

While we were happily watching Evan's sweet search for adolescent love, a much darker narrative was unfolding in the background. An all-too-common narrative of gun violence and mass shootings whose ultimate reveal is heart-wrenching and disorienting — and that's precisely the point.Did we miss it at first glance, because we weren't looking for it, because we didn't want to see it, or because we just didn't know what to look for? The group behind this powerful video, Sandy Hook Promise, is a nonpartisan nonprofit led by families whose loved ones were tragically killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School four years ago this month."When you don't know what to look for, or can't recognize what you are seeing, it can be easy to miss warning signs or dismiss them as unimportant. That can lead to tragic consequences," Sandy Hook Promise cofounder and managing director Nicole Hockley, who lost her first-grade son, Dylan, in the Sandy Hook massacre, told Adweek . "It is important for us to show youth and adults that they are not helpless in protecting their community from gun violence — these acts are preventable when you know the signs. Everyone has the power to intervene and get help. These actions can save lives."Here's hoping she's right.