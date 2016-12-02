Cancel any plans you have for December 9 — you've just been invited to a Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball. The Yule Ball, a prom-like winter dance highlighted in the fourth Harry Potter book, was once something muggles could never hope to attend. This year, however, Barnes & Noble is throwing festive HP gatherings in each of their stores. The festivities will kick off next Friday at 7 p.m. at your local store, according to a tweet sent out from the chain's official Twitter account. That means you only have a week to get your dress (or dress robes) ready.
Breaking News ⚡️ Join us on Fri, Dec 9th, 7:00 PM in all Barnes & Noble stores for a #HarryPotter Magical Holiday Ball! #BNHP pic.twitter.com/4fi9H47oWq— Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) November 29, 2016
What can guests of the ball expect (besides awesome Instagram opportunities)? HelloGiggles reports the event will feature a crafts table as well as, "Wizard charades, trivia, a word search, and coloring."
This is far from the first time Hogwarts' magical winter celebration has come to life in the real world. The Bell House in Brooklyn has been hosting an annual Yule Ball, complete with performances from Wizard Rock bands like Harry and the Potters, for years. Now this Barnes & Noble wizarding shin-dig will allow young Potter fans across the country to get in the spirit of the season with fellow Hogwarts fans.
