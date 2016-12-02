Khloé Kardashian is giving us her unfiltered dating advice, and it's actually pretty good.
Of course Khloé, most outspoken of the family, is able to cut through the BS and offer a crystal-clear answer to the age-old question: What do you do if your family doesn't like your significant other? (Cough, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.)
Khloé gives a two-part answer; think of it as a Choose Your Own Adventure. First, she suggests that you listen to your family members and hear them out. "If your family really doesn't like someone, you should pay attention and listen to their reasons," the reality star wrote on her website. But, she notes, "If the problem is related to personality, then there is nothing you can do about it." So, if the issue comes down to a clash of personalities (and not real deal breakers) then you, as the person in the relationship, have control over what you want to do next. You can either listen to your family, or you can ignore them.
"When the reasons for not liking someone are superficial or easily changeable, then ignore the haters, LOL!" she writes. "Sometimes, people come off a little distant or quiet, but maybe they're shy and still getting comfortable. If that's the case, your family should give your boo a second chance, or at least try to get to know that person better."
Khloé subtly brings her little brother Rob and his fiancé, Chyna, into the equation when she gives an example of when to trust your own gut instinct over your family's. "Your mom may be afraid to lose her son for selfish reasons, for example," she writes, clearly referring to Kris Jenner's initial reluctance when it came to accepting Chyna into their family.
So, listen to your family, and don't listen to them. Even though it sounds like a mixed message, it's good advice to consider when you're taking a new boo home for the holidays.
Of course Khloé, most outspoken of the family, is able to cut through the BS and offer a crystal-clear answer to the age-old question: What do you do if your family doesn't like your significant other? (Cough, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.)
Khloé gives a two-part answer; think of it as a Choose Your Own Adventure. First, she suggests that you listen to your family members and hear them out. "If your family really doesn't like someone, you should pay attention and listen to their reasons," the reality star wrote on her website. But, she notes, "If the problem is related to personality, then there is nothing you can do about it." So, if the issue comes down to a clash of personalities (and not real deal breakers) then you, as the person in the relationship, have control over what you want to do next. You can either listen to your family, or you can ignore them.
"When the reasons for not liking someone are superficial or easily changeable, then ignore the haters, LOL!" she writes. "Sometimes, people come off a little distant or quiet, but maybe they're shy and still getting comfortable. If that's the case, your family should give your boo a second chance, or at least try to get to know that person better."
Khloé subtly brings her little brother Rob and his fiancé, Chyna, into the equation when she gives an example of when to trust your own gut instinct over your family's. "Your mom may be afraid to lose her son for selfish reasons, for example," she writes, clearly referring to Kris Jenner's initial reluctance when it came to accepting Chyna into their family.
So, listen to your family, and don't listen to them. Even though it sounds like a mixed message, it's good advice to consider when you're taking a new boo home for the holidays.
Advertisement