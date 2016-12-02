The Top Breakup Song Of 2016 Might Help You Get Through A Holiday Split

If breakup songs have one thing in common (other than the fact that, you know, they're usually about a relationship ending), it's that they're pretty darn sad. How refreshing, then, that 2016's most popular breakup song, according to Spotify, isn't a straight-up downer. In fact, you probably danced to it last summer: "One Dance" by Drake, featuring Wizkid and Kyla.
Although it isn't exactly a natural choice for post-relationship feels, "One Dance" certainly has a melancholy sensibility. Drake repeatedly alludes to running out of time and mentions that he's been fighting with the unnamed partner, whom he addresses throughout the song. And with all the mentions of grinding and Hennessy, it's safe to say that the seeds of a romantic split are being planted.
Unfortunately, there could be a lot of people out there right now in need of a cathartic breakup song like this one, since breakups tend to spike during the holiday season. And strangely enough, studies suggest that songs addressing how painful splits can be may actually help people feel better. So for now, let's just enjoy the fact that at least we have a breakup song to which we can nod our heads. (One can only sit still and brood to Adele for so long.)
Just in case "One Dance" hasn't been playing in your head since you started reading this, you can listen to it below.
