Meet The Mall Of America’s First Black Santa

It's the one line that kids are excited to wait in every holiday season. They might fidget waiting for the cashier to ring up the Christmas shopping or whine over that Elsa doll they just have to have, but this one they have patience for.
In malls across the U.S., giddy children stand in queues to meet Santa Claus and take a picture with him. They sit in his lap and whisper their wishes for Xmas morning while loved ones look on and click click click. And generally that jolly, bearded, red-velveted man happens to be white.
But, what it if this year, Santa were Black?
The Mall of America, the largest shopping mall in the country, is answering that question this Christmas by having a Black Santa Claus for the first time in its 24 years. It's about time, right?
His name is Larry Jefferson, and he is a retired Army veteran. He is as popular with the kids as any of his predecessors, and his schedule is fully booked.
"Kids love Santa no matter what color you are," he told The Huffington Post.
In malls across the U.S., giddy children stand in queues to meet Santa Claus and take a picture with him. They sit in his lap and whisper their wishes for Xmas morning while loved ones look on and click click click. And generally that jolly, bearded, red-velveted man happens to be white.
But, what it if this year, Santa were Black?
The Mall of America, the largest shopping mall in the country, is answering that question this Christmas by having a Black Santa Claus for the first time in its 24 years. It's about time, right?
His name is Larry Jefferson, and he is a retired Army veteran. He is as popular with the kids as any of his predecessors, and his schedule is fully booked.
"Kids love Santa no matter what color you are," he told The Huffington Post.
Advertisement
His "Santa experience" gig only lasts four days, but it's a good first step toward diversity during the holiday season.
"There needs to be more Santas of color, because this is America, and kids need to see a Santa that looks like them,” he told The Washington Post. "That helps kids to identify with the love and spirit of the holiday, you know?"
We couldn't agree more.
"There needs to be more Santas of color, because this is America, and kids need to see a Santa that looks like them,” he told The Washington Post. "That helps kids to identify with the love and spirit of the holiday, you know?"
We couldn't agree more.
Advertisement