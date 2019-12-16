The Quintessential Holiday Pop Playlist

If you haven't already belted out the chorus to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," then you aren't properly preparing for the holiday season. (If you need inspiration, check out the Queen herself coaching her kids through the chorus.) No matter what you're celebrating, where you're celebrating, or whom you're celebrating with, no seasonal gathering is complete without at least one solid holiday music jam session. Due to the essential nature of such songs, we've rounded up the best, most singable, and most heartwarming ones for you.
But one thing needs to be said: these hits are all sung by pop stars. Some of them, like Carey's Christmas classic, are originals. And some are Disney stars or top Billboard artists decided to release their take on a holiday classic. After binge-listening to them all, it is clear that many of them are far superior to the originals (no offense, Bing Crosby). Hearing *NSYNC, with their high-pitched voices and gel-soaked hair wish me a Merry Christmas just feels extra special.
Here are the best holiday pop songs — covers, originals, remixes, and all. Bonus points if you are able to karaoke all of these by New Year's Eve.