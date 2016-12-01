When I was accepted to the college I wound up going to, I got a nice fat envelope in the mail with a felt pennant tucked inside. I was thrilled, obviously, but looking back now, the snail mail notification feels a little old school. It certainly can't compare to the unconventional acceptance "letters" that the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is sending students this year.
According to CNN, the university is letting anxious high schoolers know their fate via Snapchat. Students who are accepted will get a snap from the university that shows its mascot, Phlash the Phoenix, holding balloons and the celebration emoji. In lime green letters are the very enthusiastically punctuated words: "Congrats!! You've been accepted to UWGB!!!"
There are no rejection snaps, luckily, so those students will be let down gently with a traditional mailing. Students who are going to spend the next four years as Phoenixes will also get a hard copy letter that they can hang on to, sleep with, frame, take to family reunions, or do whatever else they might please with it.
Note to colleges everywhere: Telling students with a snap is way faster — and more surprising — than simply sending a congratulatory T-shirt in the mail. What's next? Personalized Instagram Stories, perhaps? Students of the (potential) class of 2021, may the snaps be ever in your favor.
According to CNN, the university is letting anxious high schoolers know their fate via Snapchat. Students who are accepted will get a snap from the university that shows its mascot, Phlash the Phoenix, holding balloons and the celebration emoji. In lime green letters are the very enthusiastically punctuated words: "Congrats!! You've been accepted to UWGB!!!"
There are no rejection snaps, luckily, so those students will be let down gently with a traditional mailing. Students who are going to spend the next four years as Phoenixes will also get a hard copy letter that they can hang on to, sleep with, frame, take to family reunions, or do whatever else they might please with it.
Note to colleges everywhere: Telling students with a snap is way faster — and more surprising — than simply sending a congratulatory T-shirt in the mail. What's next? Personalized Instagram Stories, perhaps? Students of the (potential) class of 2021, may the snaps be ever in your favor.
Advertisement