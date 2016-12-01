Lazy Girls, This Insane New Gadget Was Made For You

I guess I didn't get the memo that making your bed in the morning is a key part of being a high-functioning adult. I'd much rather put those two minutes — or however long it takes to make a bed — toward getting just a tiny bit more sleep. But apparently, a lot of people care about having a nicely made bed. In fact, a coworker recently told me she'd rather be late to work than not make her bed. I didn't understand that on any level, but luckily, Tina Cayouette and her team did, which is why they created the Smartduvet.
The Smartduvet will transform any bed into a self-making one, and the design is so straightforward, it's hard to believe no one thought of it before now. It's simply a lightweight, inflatable sheet that you place between your regular duvet and its cover. With the touch of a button, you can activate the Smartduvet using an app on your phone or you can schedule when you want your bed to make itself ahead of time, so you never forget. When the Smartduvet is turned on, it sheet fills with air, which pushes your covers back into their proper position.
Because it's so easy to use, it's great for both bed-making enthusiasts and for those who never even thought to perform the chore. If you fall into either of these categories and want the Smartduvet, you can back the product through its Kickstarter campaign. There are still 26 days left to help the team reach its $22,369 goal — and if the goal is met, the expected delivery date is May of next year. The Smartduvet will help you avoid being late to work, or having to peel yourself off the mattress any earlier, and you'll never again have to sacrifice the wonderful feeling (so I hear) of slipping into a well-made bed after a long day.
