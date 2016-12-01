Even though 2016 was kind of a nightmare in many, many ways, it wasn't all bad. We were gifted some great jams from the music gods, who filled our ears with plenty of bops to make our workdays go faster, our workouts seem easier, and our commutes feel shorter.
Spotify has released its roundup of the top 100 tracks streamed in the U.S. in 2016, and it's no surprise which songs top the list. Of course, our favorite Canadian boyfriend Drake was the most streamed artist of the year. Drizzy and his on-again, off-again lady love Rihanna dominated the list with two songs in the top five alone. Slay, you two.
The list spans across multiple genres, perfect for capturing any mood, whether you're up in the club, getting over a breakup, or looking for a gym playlist to get you motivated to move. If you don't have these in your library already, what are you waiting for?
Check out Spotify's playlist, below. It's the perfect way to recap some of this year's best jams as we eagerly await the #blessed beats that 2017 is sure to bring. Will Drake and Rihanna hang on to their musical crowns as we ring in the new year? Just a guess, but we're going to say yes...and we wouldn't want it any other way.
