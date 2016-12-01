Charter that sleigh and set off on a pre-holiday getaway. The Sagittarius sun ignites wanderlust until December 21, giving us a hall pass to explore new turf — or at least book that early-2017 vacation to Cuba, Costa Rica, or the Colorado slopes. Close to home, the stage is set for honest dialogues with #StrongerTogether Sagittarius ruling the skies. Diverse groups can unite around a common cause and celebrate differences instead of letting them be divisive. It's kind of a blessing that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa all happen simultaneously this year. And with cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars entwined in offbeat Aquarius from December 7 to 19, some unexpected romances might be the fringe benefit of all that melting-pot mingling.



Brace yourself for some mansplaining throughout the month. On the 2nd, messenger Mercury embarks on an extra-long tour through patriarchal Capricorn, which lasts until February 7 — and includes (glug) a retrograde from December 19 until January 8. This doesn't have to put a signal-scrambling spin on celebrations. If you plan to fete the holidays with not-so-woke blokes, come prepared with well-researched data for discussions; or, continue to declare politics a conversational no-fly zone until early 2017.



But do plan holiday hangouts with your humanitarian friends and activist allies. Revolutionary Uranus will get a charge from strategic Saturn on the 24th, and world-changing Jupiter on the 26th. Would a few people on your gift list appreciate a charitable donation made in their name? This year, we're betting yes.



New Year's Eve will be dreamy, albeit discombobulating. Daredevil Mars syncs up with fantasy-fueler Neptune in Pisces, the sign that rules both esoteric matters and escapism. Let's be honest: 2016 had some hellish moments. With all the political pain and legendary departures (RIP David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen…the list goes on), most of us will not be sorry to see it in our rearview mirrors. But the Mars-Neptune merger wants us to be cautious with our cathartic releases this NYE. Sip water in-between Champagne refills, and don't let your lit BFF get into an Uber with some rando creeper. Some may choose to ring in 2017 in a more soulful way, like with a candlelit ceremony, vision-board soiree, or even a sober dance party. And if you have some tears to shed as the ball drops, let them flow! We promise, we feel ya there!