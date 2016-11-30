The image is of her daughter, Marlowe, sipping some tea — perfect on its own. But the caption is where she fired back. "Dear Instagram trolls, body shamers, and the men and woman who think it's ok to comment on my weight," she began. "I hope that you don't have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance."



She then let them know, "Before you decide to make a comment about my chest being 'too large' or how 'fat' I've become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life." She added, "I would’ve gladly continued to eat enough calories to produce milk for her little bones to grow."



"Also, grow the f*ck up," she wrote. "Your mother should be ashamed for raising such a judgmental bully. I'm sure she knows how 'courageous' you must be for trolling and hiding behind your Iphone and computers."



Many on Twitter agreed and congratulated the star for taking on the trolls. Some fans are calling her a "hero," while others said her response was inspiring. "Saw her post yesterday. Stood & clapped in my living room!" one fan tweeted. "FUCK THE HATERS."



"I honestly can't imagine working that many hours and breastfed and pumping," another fan wrote. "Wonder freakin woman!"

