Masterson is clapping back at those who fat-shamed her after the most recent episode of the AMC series, which focused on her character Tara trying to stay alive. For far too many people though, the focus was somewhere else entirely — on her body.
The actress, who has been either pregnant or nursing throughout the last two seasons of the show, was not having it. She swiftly shut down the criticism, as Uproxx points out, with one amazing Instagram post that proves why you don't mess with a mom.
Dear Instagram trolls, body shamers, and the men and woman who think it's ok to comment on my weight: I hope that you don't have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance. I hope they learn that it isn't ok to make fun of people or call people names. I hope one day YOU learn what it takes to be a parent. A kind, selfless parent. A working parent. A parent that puts themselves in someone else's shoes. Maybe you can't get it through your thick fucking skull, but nursing a baby for a year (and pumping in a van between takes, in the dead of summer in Georgia) is a lot of work, determination, and scheduling. So before you decide to make a comment about my chest being "too large" or how "fat" I've become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life. I wouldn't have changed it for a second. I would've gladly continued to eat enough calories to produce milk for her little bones to grow. Also, grow the fuck up. Your mother should be ashamed for raising such a judgmental bully. I'm sure she knows how "courageous" you must be for trolling and hiding behind your Iphone and computers. P.s. I would LOVE to see any man or woman give birth to a baby, nurse the baby, and then work 17 hour days and NAIL their own stunts. P.s.s. Be kind to each other. We need it now more than ever. ❤️✌🏼️
Many on Twitter agreed and congratulated the star for taking on the trolls. Some fans are calling her a "hero," while others said her response was inspiring. "Saw her post yesterday. Stood & clapped in my living room!" one fan tweeted. "FUCK THE HATERS."
"I honestly can't imagine working that many hours and breastfed and pumping," another fan wrote. "Wonder freakin woman!"
