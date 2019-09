The best case scenario for a car accident? No one gets hurt — and its aftermath becomes a viral hit on Twitter. That’s just the kind of serendipity that struck over Thanksgiving weekend for Twitter user @hellocojo , thanks to an unfortunate face plant into a front seat headrest from the backseat— which left a perfect makeup imprint of the passenger’s face.The tweet immediately struck a chord, as tens of thousands of users posted the requisite cry-laughing emoji and unfortunate makeup imprints of their own, along with a few classic memes, for good measure: