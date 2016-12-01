The Internet Is Losing It Over This Surprising Makeup Fail

Erika Stalder
Photo: Via @hellocojo/Twitter.
The best case scenario for a car accident? No one gets hurt — and its aftermath becomes a viral hit on Twitter. That’s just the kind of serendipity that struck over Thanksgiving weekend for Twitter user @hellocojo, thanks to an unfortunate face plant into a front seat headrest from the backseat— which left a perfect makeup imprint of the passenger’s face.

The tweet immediately struck a chord, as tens of thousands of users posted the requisite cry-laughing emoji and unfortunate makeup imprints of their own, along with a few classic memes, for good measure:
For others, the now infamous pic proved an analogy for life:
And for some, the image poses a riddle: How are the teeth marks hued like the face foundation left behind?
Mysteries aside, there may be a few life lesson takeaways from the backseat blunder. As some users have pointed out, the incident makes a great case for wearing your seatbelt — and setting spray.
