The best case scenario for a car accident? No one gets hurt — and its aftermath becomes a viral hit on Twitter. That’s just the kind of serendipity that struck over Thanksgiving weekend for Twitter user @hellocojo, thanks to an unfortunate face plant into a front seat headrest from the backseat— which left a perfect makeup imprint of the passenger’s face.
The tweet immediately struck a chord, as tens of thousands of users posted the requisite cry-laughing emoji and unfortunate makeup imprints of their own, along with a few classic memes, for good measure:
@_karlyxx @atlantamwX @_ashlie_x @hellocojo actually is you that😂👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4Zg6LtwcGR— H♡ (@hayleyjones_x) November 27, 2016
@_iconicc @hellocojo doubt my rich cocoa will show up on the seat pic.twitter.com/MVzwgXg7L9— danny phantom (@mchapelc) November 29, 2016
For others, the now infamous pic proved an analogy for life:
@hellocojo this is how hard life hit me after highschool pic.twitter.com/oLGFMRDf3b— Carmen Franklin (@carmellaa__) November 28, 2016
And for some, the image poses a riddle: How are the teeth marks hued like the face foundation left behind?
@hellocojo you put makeup on your teeth? pic.twitter.com/NM8D3vzOaT— BeeP (@lotsofmango) November 28, 2016
Mysteries aside, there may be a few life lesson takeaways from the backseat blunder. As some users have pointed out, the incident makes a great case for wearing your seatbelt — and setting spray.
@C_McDee_ @hellocojo Hahahahahah gots to get me a good setting spray for that day— GAYNOR (@Gaayynoorrr) November 27, 2016
