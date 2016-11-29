Evan Rachel Wood has decided to take a break from social media following her brave sexual assault confession.
The Westworld star's interview with Rolling Stone recently went viral — specifically her remarks revealing that she was raped on two separate occasions. The actress initially told the magazine that she is a survivor of "physical, psychological, [and] sexual" abuse, and later clarified in a follow-up email that she was raped by a significant other and, later, the owner of a bar.
In the letter, Wood wrote that her decision to disclose details about her personal experience came from a conviction to speak out for others who have experienced some kind of injustice.
"I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. I certainly can't. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."
On Tuesday, Wood decided to remove herself from social media temporarily — but thanked her fans for sharing their stories and kind words following the Rolling Stone article.
"Will be taking a break from social media for the time being," Wood tweeted. "Thank you for all your support and courageous stories. You are not alone. xo."
Wood's history with sexual assault is hardly rare, and though she had no obligation to tell Rolling Stone or anyone else about the crimes committed against her, it's admirable that she made a point to stand with other survivors. All too often, survivors of sexual assault feel alone, when, as statistics show, they certainly are not. Wood's brave step is a reminder that we need to join together to fight sexual assault, and change the culture that exists around it. The situation is too dire to pretend it's not happening.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
