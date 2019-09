Evan Rachel Wood has decided to take a break from social media following her brave sexual assault confession. The Westworld star's interview with Rolling Stone recently went viral — specifically her remarks revealing that she was raped on two separate occasions. The actress initially told the magazine that she is a survivor of "physical, psychological, [and] sexual" abuse, and later clarified in a follow-up email that she was raped by a significant other and, later, the owner of a bar.In the letter, Wood wrote that her decision to disclose details about her personal experience came from a conviction to speak out for others who have experienced some kind of injustice."I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. I certainly can't. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."On Tuesday, Wood decided to remove herself from social media temporarily — but thanked her fans for sharing their stories and kind words following the Rolling Stone article."Will be taking a break from social media for the time being," Wood tweeted. "Thank you for all your support and courageous stories. You are not alone. xo."