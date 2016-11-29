This Woman's Response To An Old Photo Of Herself Is Totally Inspiring

Did you ever see a picture that made you hate every part of yourself? The picture on the left did that for me. My dad took it about 3 years ago on a family day out, and as soon as I saw it I spiralled into the deepest body shame I'd ever felt. I untagged. I cried. I messaged my best friend to ask her whether that's how I truly looked. Was I really that soft? That lumpy? That fat? The next day I started yet another crash diet. I vowed to never look like that picture ever again. I was absolutely disgusted with myself. And you know what? Now I have no idea how I ever could have seen that picture as hideous. Sure, I don't look long and slim and like I just walked off a magazine cover, photoshopped and perfect. But I'm smiling, I have my sister next to me, and my outfit is cute AF. Today I am the same size I was then, sitting down in all of my softness, and completely happy with my body. So here's a reminder that you are 100% capable of changing how you see yourself. The problem is not your body, the problem is how you've been taught to view your body. And who knows, one day the parts that you once thought were the most hideous might become the parts you love the most (I'm looking at you, belly rolls). So don't give up on yourself, and please, don't throw away photos because you think your body isn't worthy of being seen. Someday soon you'll see that you were worthy all along. 💜💙💚🌈🌞

A photo posted by Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:41am PST