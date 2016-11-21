Here's my bare face and some really high underwear because. Why not? If you had told me 4 years ago when my multiple eating disorders were at their worst that I could ever be this okay with myself I probably would've said 'please get out of my room' and I also definitely wouldn't have believed you. But I do feel okay with myself. Even after recovery and gaining weight, getting stretch marks, people telling me I've gained weight, my clothes not fitting the same. I feel okay. Some days I feel less okay and some days I think I look great. Lots of days I don't really think about my body or weight at all which is another thing I probably never would've believed if you'd told me 4 years ago. The most important thing that I don't believe anymore is that the "perfect body" equals happiness. We've all been sold a lie that when you get the "perfect body" ur going to be happy. Everything will be easier. Your ex will want you back, you'll have instant confidence, you'll be healthier, you'll feel great and whatever is missing in your life will come if you deprive yourself enough and get "the perfect body" it's all a lie!!! The only thing that can make those things happen is taking care of yourself and kissing a dog right on its mouth! I didn't feel this okay and I didn't heal until I got to the real root of what was making me hate myself so much. I promise u it had nothing to do with my weight! So take care of yourself. Figure out what's really making you hurt. And then kiss the dog :) on its mouth :) twice if u want. But not three times. Because that's selfish as heck. That dog has places to be!

