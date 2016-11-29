Can You Guess Who This '90s Commercial Star's Big Brother Is?

The early '90s were defined by a few iconic commercials. But some of the most memorable were those Pepsi commercials. Remember those? They featured an adorable, curly-hair little girl with a craving for Pepsi and a quick-witted response to any waiter that deprived her of the fizzy soda.
In real-life, her name is Hallie Eisenberg, and she went on to star in the 1998 family comedy, Paulie, and appeared alongside the late Robin Williams in 1999's Bicentennial Man. In addition to boasting an extensive acting resume before her teenage years, the young actress has another strong connection to Hollywood: her brother is a famous actor.
If the name didn't give it away, then the hair and the dimples might have.
Any guesses?
Hallie gets to call Jesse Eisenberg, who's starred in The Social Network, Café Society, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to name a few, her big bro.
Yep, this peppy Pepsi girl is the little sis to the on-screen Mark Zuckerberg.
Hallie is now 24 and on a hiatus from acting, while Jesse is 33 and hitting his stride. Still, the two remain close. In fact, according to HelloGiggles, the two live together along with Hallie's boyfriend, Owen Danoff, who made it to the Top 11 on season 10 of The Voice.
@owendanoff @TeamOwenDanoff @TheVoice_97 LETS DO THIS!!!! #TeamOwen pic.twitter.com/uONmo2Jhcu— Hallie Eisenberg (@HKEisenberg) April 12, 2016
Small world.
