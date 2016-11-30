The Absolute Best Gifts For Every Astrological Sign

Did you know that, in addition to sun signs, moon signs, and rising signs, each person has their own gift sign, too? Okay, so we might have made that up. But during the holiday season, it really can be helpful to know a bit about someone's sign before picking out their present.
In the same way that a Taurus might enjoy certain sex toys, while a Cancer has totally different preferences, each sign might be more inclined to appreciate specific types of gifts based on a few general interests. This doesn't mean that you'll never see a reserved Capricorn joining an adventurous Gemini for a no-holds-barred camping trip, but it means that you may be safer giving a tent to the Gem, and finding something else for the Cap.
So, whether you're shopping for a homebody Cancer or a competitive Aries, there are plenty of gifts out there for the people on your list. And if you aren't totally sure about their preferences, just skip the shopping and have their birth chart drawn up instead. Either way, your lucky recipients won't need a horoscope to know that they have a fantastic friend (or loved one) in you.
Click through to find out what the stars have in mind for your holiday shopping.
