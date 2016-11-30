Birchbox may be best known for its monthly subscription service, but beauty insiders know the e-commerce site is also loaded with must-have products, exclusives, and hidden gems from indie brands and major players alike. They're not all travel-sized, either. And how's this for a perk: You can pretty much guarantee the reviews are as honest and helpful as reviews get online, since most people leaving them have used up the whole sample (versus just sniffing it briefly in a crowded store).
With the holidays coming up, it’s time to gift your favorites to your friends and family. And sometimes, full sizes of tried-and-true picks beat the value minis. Luckily, Birchbox is bringing tons of amazing options to the online shelves in December, so you can stock up. (And if you're feeling in need of a little self care, there's plenty of stuff to add to your own cart for a little mid-season pick-me-up.) Click ahead to see the newest launches we love. Happy shopping!
With the holidays coming up, it’s time to gift your favorites to your friends and family. And sometimes, full sizes of tried-and-true picks beat the value minis. Luckily, Birchbox is bringing tons of amazing options to the online shelves in December, so you can stock up. (And if you're feeling in need of a little self care, there's plenty of stuff to add to your own cart for a little mid-season pick-me-up.) Click ahead to see the newest launches we love. Happy shopping!