American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson was the TV smash success of 2016. Ryan Murphy's anthology series garnered huge ratings and picked up a few Emmys in September, making it, in retrospect, an obviously smart career move for its cast members. But one key actor in FX's dramatization of the infamous 1995 murder trial very nearly missed out on the role of a lifetime.
In a new interview with GQ, John Travolta talked about how difficult his decision was to sign on to The People v. O.J. Simpson. According to the magazine, the actor struggled for four months over whether or not to take the role of Simpson's hot-blooded big-shot lawyer Robert Shapiro. Apparently, Travolta called on a few friends in Hollywood to help him make the choice — and they all told the star to go for it. "It was Spielberg. It was Oprah. It was Rita Hanks and Tom Hanks. And it was [former Disney magnate] Michael Eisner," Travolta told GQ. "They all thought it was completely the right move."
The name on that list that amuses us most, though, is the great Oprah Winfrey. It makes complete sense that he'd call on the billionaire, considering that the pair are longtime friends. (Plus she always gives really good advice.) But there's also something very amusing about Oprah low-key having her hand in pretty much everything great that happens in this world.
It's clear that Travolta made the right call — he nabbed oodles of praise and an Emmy nomination for his colorful performance (those eyebrows, that tan!). So from the bottom of our hearts: Thank you, Oprah. Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, Mr. Spielberg, and Mr. Eisner, too. But mostly Oprah.
