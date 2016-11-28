In Case You Were Worried: Prince William Supports Prince Harry

In case it wasn't clear: The royal family is all good with Prince Harry's recent statement to the press that confirmed his fledgling relationship with Meghan Markle. After the Daily Mail speculated that Prince William was none too pleased with his little brother, Kensington Palace issued a statement of support for Prince Harry's words about Markle.
According to People, the palace released a statement to the Telegraph that reads, "The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him." An insider also told the magazine that the brothers consulted before the statement was released.
Prince Harry's initial statement, which reads like a plea for mercy, both confirmed the relationship and put forth a call to order. It said, in short: Stop harassing Meghan Markle. It even went so far as to say, "This is not a game — it is her life and his." Sounds melodramatic, no? But the media frenzy — which included rampant racism and a "smear on the front page of a national newspaper" — all but demanded that level of castigation.
This type of engagement with the press is somewhat unprecedented for the royal family. They are, almost by definition, private folk. Of all people, Prince William and Prince Harry have good reason to avoid the paparazzi. So it's all the more upsetting that the media's scrutiny of Markle has warranted such responses from the Palace.
Since that plea for privacy, the Suits actress has also had to take time off from work. Hopefully people will heed the royal family's united front and lay off Markle.
