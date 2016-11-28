The opening strains of Carole King’s “Where You Lead” is sure to make any Gilmore Girls acolyte sigh their way back into Star's Hollow. Now, thanks to EW, you can get that Rory and Lorelai feeling pretty much anywhere.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is already famous for its great score, put together by Sam Phillips. The songs on this playlist will be instantly familiar to any fan of the show, but it's worth noting some highlights. Those include "Genius of Love" by Tom Tom Club, "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette, and "Top of the World" by the Carpenters.
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the fact that the show has been highlighted by extensive cameos and crossovers. But not everyone loved it. Logan stans took a major hit when their favorite became officially problematic. And of course, we have to talk about the body shaming controversy.
Still, we're left with those final four words ringing in our ears. And then we run to this playlist, because we're not ready to leave just yet.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is already famous for its great score, put together by Sam Phillips. The songs on this playlist will be instantly familiar to any fan of the show, but it's worth noting some highlights. Those include "Genius of Love" by Tom Tom Club, "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette, and "Top of the World" by the Carpenters.
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the fact that the show has been highlighted by extensive cameos and crossovers. But not everyone loved it. Logan stans took a major hit when their favorite became officially problematic. And of course, we have to talk about the body shaming controversy.
Still, we're left with those final four words ringing in our ears. And then we run to this playlist, because we're not ready to leave just yet.
Advertisement