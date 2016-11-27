When Gilmore Girls went on the air, it was different from most other shows on TV. We were surrounded by big slick hits, mean teenage dramas, and sitcoms. But, Gilmore Girls was funny and smart and also deeply touching. And, because it wasn't typical, it took its own time to find an audience, but once people found the show, they seemed to really connect with it. I began to get e-mails and comments from viewers who called my score the "La La's." A mother wrote and said though she and her daughter lived in different cities, they made a phone date to watch the show together every week. My friend's sister had just gone through a rough divorce and told him to tell me (the lowly composer) how much the show meant to her…and that she liked the "La La's." I also met a single dad who watched the show with his teenage daughter.