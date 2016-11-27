Ed Sheeran Suffered A Very British Injury

While Americans whiled away Thanksgiving weekend stuffing their faces with turkey and debating the last four words of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, singer Ed Sheeran was across the pond experiencing what may just go down in the record books as the most British injury, ever: a mock-knighting gone wrong. (And at the hands of a princess, no less.)
Sheeran was attending a party hosted by Princess Beatrice of York at the Royal Lodge in Windsor this weekend when fellow guest James Blunt — yes, the "You're Beautiful" singer turned ill-advised advice columnist — joked that he would like to become Sir James and asked Princess Beatrice to faux-knight him, reports The Sun. As any good hostess would, the princess obligingly picked up a sword and Blunt got down on one knee before her. But when she then lifted the sword to tap it on his shoulder, she misjudged its weight and swung it back so forcefully that the blade sliced through the cheek of Sheeran, who was standing right behind her.
The cut, which was a few inches from Sheeran's right eye, was severe enough to warrant medical attention and he was taken to a local hospital to receive stitches. According to The Sun, Beatrice was understandably “inconsolable” about the mishap, but Sheeran didn't hold a grudge. The singer reportedly returned to the party after his wound was treated and still performed at a London concert the next day, where fan pictures offered up a glimpse of the cut.
Knighthood: Clearly not something to be taken lightly.
