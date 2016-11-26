Taylor Swift isn't the only one with something to be thankful for this holiday weekend. Actress Alison Pill welcomed her first child, baby girl Wilder Grace, with husband Joshua Leonard and shared the news with an Instagram quote from Our Town, which was written by Thornton Wilder.
"So much to be thankful for. Wilder Grace Leonard, born November 19, 2016," Pill captioned her perfectly adorable first family photo. "'Oh, earth, you're too wonderful for anybody to realize you. ...Do human beings ever realize life while they live it? — Every, every minute?'"
Pill, who is perhaps best known for her role on HBO's The Newsroom, worked throughout her pregnancy and just finished a promotional tour for her new film, Miss Sloane. Her husband, Bates Motel actor and proud new father, shared the same photo and caption on his own Instagram shortly after. The pair were married in the spring of 2015.
Advertisement