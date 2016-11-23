The teenage heartthrobs that were the Jonas Brothers have now grown up and are pursuing more adult careers. However, there is still one teen Jonas brother left — and he was just busted for marijuana possession.
According to TMZ, 16-year-old Frankie Jonas was cited in Nashville for possession of the substance. Frankie, who appeared on the Disney Channel series Jonas alongside his famous bros, was apparently caught with marijuana by a cop outside of a convenience store. Jonas has since been released.
Fortunately for the youngest Jonas brother, Nashville decriminalized marijuana in September of 2016. Under the new measure, people who are found in possession of a half-ounce of marijuana or less can be subject to a $50 fine or 10 hours of community service.
These aren't the best circumstances under which to be reminded of the existence of the Bonus Jonas, but according to sources close to the star, his Nashville incident is a rarity. Sources close to the Jonas family revealed to TMZ that Frankie is a good kid, who has already graduated high school and is currently working on college courses.
Hmm...could these college courses have anything to do with music? We could always use new JoBro tunes, no matter which brother is behind them.
